Brokerages Set Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) PT at $44.25

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $68.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $2,287,663.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 12,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $594,958.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,241.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,782. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,677 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,810,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,239,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $12,723,000.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

