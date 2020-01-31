Brokerages Set Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Target Price at $4.75

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBBN. BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, National Securities cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 252,850.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $314.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $6.56.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.66 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

