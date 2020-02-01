Brokerages Set Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target at $7.67

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after buying an additional 7,506,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,177,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $13,050,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,032,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 598,509 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $378.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 56.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?