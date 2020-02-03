Brokerages Set Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target at $118.75

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.10 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.39. The stock had a trading volume of 626,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.07. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.07.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

