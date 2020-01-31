Brokerages Set Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target at $143.91

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAFM shares. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $141.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.97. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $111.77 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 441.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

