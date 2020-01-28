Brokerages Set SIG plc (LON:SHI) PT at GBX 107.20

SIG plc (LON:SHI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.20 ($1.41).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 107 ($1.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.21) target price on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of LON:SHI opened at GBX 90.95 ($1.20) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.94 million and a PE ratio of 129.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. SIG has a 12 month low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02).

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

