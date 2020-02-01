Brokerages Set Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) PT at $35.18

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.18.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of STLD opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 69.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 228,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 76.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 332,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 144,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)