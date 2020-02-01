Brokerages Set Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Target Price at $45.86

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 7.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

TCO opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. Taubman Centers has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

