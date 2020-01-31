Brokerages Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price at $127.41

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,966,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,298,154.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,397 shares of company stock valued at $40,005,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.42. 5,519,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.72. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

