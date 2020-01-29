Brokerages Set TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Target Price at $42.50

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

TCBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

TCBK stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.88. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

