Brokerages Set Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target at $136.22

Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.32 and a beta of 1.10. Twilio has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bessemer Venture Partners Vii sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $763,220.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694 in the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 83.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 54.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after purchasing an additional 65,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

