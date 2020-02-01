Brokerages Set UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) PT at $15.00

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNCFF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF remained flat at $$13.93 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

