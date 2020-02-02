Brokerages Set United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Price Target at $123.20

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.94.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 14,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 136,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2,591.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 49,467 shares during the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,157,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,491. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day moving average is $117.26. The company has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

