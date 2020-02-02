Brokerages Set United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Price Target at $48.10

Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USM shares. Raymond James raised United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE:USM opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.78.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $83,683.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,673,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after purchasing an additional 61,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United States Cellular by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

