Brokerages Set Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) PT at $12.83

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNIT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of UNIT opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $263.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.81%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Uniti Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Uniti Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Uniti Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Uniti Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Uniti Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

