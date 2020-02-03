Brokerages Set Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) PT at $31.00

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.54. Veritex has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other news, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $374,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $837,697. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

