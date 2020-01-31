Brokerages Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price at $229.78

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Leerink Swann increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,679,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX opened at $230.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.31 and a 200-day moving average of $196.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund