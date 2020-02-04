Brokerages Set Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) PT at €31.31

Shares of Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.31 ($36.41).

VIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of EPA:VIV opened at €25.01 ($29.08) on Friday. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($28.92). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.12.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?