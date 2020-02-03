Brokerages Set Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target at $26.80

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $143,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,276 shares in the company, valued at $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $234,562 over the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 35.1% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,718. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.47.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

