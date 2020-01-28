Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Target Price at $32.88

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. ValuEngine cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.85. 1,660,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.43, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,210,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,438,000 after purchasing an additional 359,679 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,531,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after purchasing an additional 339,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 43.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 658,385 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,330,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,882,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

