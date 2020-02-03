Brokerages Set YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Price Target at $10.90

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YPF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of YPF in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Santander cut shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of YPF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in YPF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in YPF in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in YPF in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in YPF in the third quarter worth about $160,000. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YPF traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.49. YPF has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.67. YPF had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that YPF will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

