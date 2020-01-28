Brokerages Set Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Target Price at $51.64

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

YUMC traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,725,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. Yum China has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $12,207,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Yum China by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

