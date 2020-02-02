Brokerages Set Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) PT at $47.18

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.18.

ZG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

ZG stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $46.20. 680,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,557. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,098,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

