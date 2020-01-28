Brokerages Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Price Target at CHF 382

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 383.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZURN shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 335 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 420 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 405 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

