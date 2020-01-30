Brokerages Set Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT at $7.44

Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zynga from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Zynga stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.10. 1,324,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,834,812. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. Zynga has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $372,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,667.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at $822,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,268,980 shares of company stock worth $14,535,226. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter worth $40,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 118.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 535.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,814,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,507 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at $27,923,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $16,294,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

