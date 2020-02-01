Brokers Issue Forecasts for A. O. Smith Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 185.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

