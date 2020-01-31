Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $102.60 for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.09.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,454.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,002.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,400.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,274.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alphabet by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 59.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $752,469,000 after purchasing an additional 82,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What does RSI mean?

