Brokers Issue Forecasts for Blackstone Group LP’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Blackstone Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $3.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.37.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $60.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 42.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 65,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 29,070 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 166.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 120,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $6,232,491.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 360,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $18,596,169.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,463,512 shares of company stock worth $52,698,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.73%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

