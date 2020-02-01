Brokers Issue Forecasts for eHealth, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for eHealth in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.85.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on eHealth from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.60.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 362.63 and a beta of 1.16. eHealth has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $130.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $3,181,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $13,440,919. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in eHealth by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

