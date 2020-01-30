Brokers Issue Forecasts for Garrett Motion Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Garrett Motion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Garrett Motion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Garrett Motion stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. Garrett Motion has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $19.71.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.33). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $781.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 33.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 285,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 505.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 813,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 679,314 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $70,520.76. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

