Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hologic, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hologic in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from to in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $53.52 on Friday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Hologic by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

