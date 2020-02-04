Brokers Issue Forecasts for ServiceNow Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for ServiceNow in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Fishbein expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.93.

ServiceNow stock opened at $343.20 on Monday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $344.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,678,000 after buying an additional 94,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after buying an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $182,784,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

