Brokers Issue Forecasts for SGS Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SGS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $28.88 on Thursday. SGS has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

