Brokers Issue Forecasts for West Bancorporation, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for West Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for West Bancorporation’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTBA. ValuEngine cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,230. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

