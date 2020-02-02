Brokers Offer Predictions for Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.89.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $81.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,991.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538 over the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

