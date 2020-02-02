Brokers Offer Predictions for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of BCEI opened at $18.19 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 58.72%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth acquired 3,000 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,862,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,766,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

