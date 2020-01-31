Brokers Offer Predictions for D. R. Horton Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of D. R. Horton in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth $35,941,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,074,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $15,529,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth $15,061,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

