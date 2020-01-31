Brokers Offer Predictions for Portland General Electric’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

POR opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.11.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

