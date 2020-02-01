Brokers Set Expectations for Accuray Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Accuray in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Accuray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.31 million, a P/E ratio of -194.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. Accuray has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $98.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

In other Accuray news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $50,650.56. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $28,520.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $84,695. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Accuray by 376.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

