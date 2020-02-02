Brokers Set Expectations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will earn ($2.97) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of BHVN opened at $48.49 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47).

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $208,673.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $114,146.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)