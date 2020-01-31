Brokers Set Expectations for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

CCRN stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.60 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

In other news, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $104,318.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,530.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Larry Cash acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $61,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,001.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

