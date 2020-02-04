Brokers Set Expectations for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

NYSE:CFR opened at $90.65 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

