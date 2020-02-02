Brokers Set Expectations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENTA. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $106.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,743,000 after buying an additional 37,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 498,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 181.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after buying an additional 190,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

