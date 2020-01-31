Brokers Set Expectations for F5 Networks, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ FY2020 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $125.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $121.36 and a 52 week high of $173.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 47,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 46.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 97,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,587 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 34.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,773.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $279,326.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,178. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?