Brokers Set Expectations for First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,365 shares in the company, valued at $367,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

