Brokers Set Expectations for Harley-Davidson Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

HOG stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at about $21,120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at about $1,259,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?