Brokers Set Expectations for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBCP. DA Davidson cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $496.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

