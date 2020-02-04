Brokers Set Expectations for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.23.

MPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $217.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 79.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 64,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $813,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection