Brokers Set Expectations for Mistras Group Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mistras Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the technology company will earn $0.87 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

NYSE:MG opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $320.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $192.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.10 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 0.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at $3,172,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at $1,870,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mistras Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 126,498 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 122,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Recommended Story: Bond