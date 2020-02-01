Brokers Set Expectations for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NYCB. Stephens reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

